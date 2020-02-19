Ranveer Singh introduces Deepika Padukone's first look as Kapil Dev's wife Romi in Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83

Ranveer Singh has been routinely introducing the character posters from his upcoming film 83. The actor has now taken to social media to share wife Deepika Padukone's first look from the Kabir Khan's sports drama. Deepika essays the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the movie.

Deepika had previously opened up on essaying the role in an interview. Describing Romi Dev as "extremely refreshing, intelligent, knowledgeable, and funny," Deepika said, "Having a solid support system is important as it allows the person to work without holding back, without any kind of emotional burden. In that sense, Romi ji has played an extremely important part in Kapil Dev’s success.” She added Romi's presence in Dev's life has also kept him grounded.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 chronicles Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies team.

Previously, the Padmaavat actor introduced the character posters of Dhairya Karwa, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khatter and Dinker Sharma.

Chirag Patil will be seen essaying the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will play Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath, and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma, whereas Dinker will play Kirti Azad.

83 is slated to release on 10 April.

