83: Ranveer Singh unveils first look as Kapil Dev from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama on 34th birthday

On his 34th birthday, Ranveer Singh took to social media to reveal his first look for the upcoming sports drama 83, where he plays former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. 83 will chronicle India's win under Dev's captanicy, when the men in blue defeated West Indies in the finals to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. It will track the coming-of-age of not just a cricketing team, but of a young nation in the eyes of the world.

In the photo, Ranveer bears an uncanny resemblance to Dev, popularly known as Haryana Hurricane. He looks straight into the camera intensely and is seen flipping a leather ball.

Check out the post here

The cast of the film includes, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot' and Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath. Harrdy Sandhu will portray another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Tamil actor Jiiva has been cast as Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of team manager PR Man Singh. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will bring Balvinder on screen. Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani, Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarkar.

Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to play Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev's wife in the film. This will be her first project alongside Ranveer after their marriage in November 2018.

While talking about 83 and taking Ranveer on board Khan said in a statement had said, "As a young school boy, when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup, I had no idea that from that day onwards cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it's great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script."

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to be released on 10 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 10:00:54 IST