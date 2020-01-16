Ranveer Singh introduces character poster of Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad from Kabir Khan's cricket drama 83

The latest addition to the series of character posters from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83 is of Dinker Sharma as bowler Kirti Azad. 83, which sees Ranveer Singh emulate former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, chronicles Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies team.

Sharma's first look as Azad sees him on a cricket pitch in a bowling position. While sharing the look, the makers describe Azad as, "an all rounder who left some of the best batsmen puzzled."

Check out the first look here

Ranveer Singh also shares his co-actor's look, and describes him as 'sabse shararti'

83 boasts of an ensemble which includes Tamil actor Jiiva as K Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as former Indian all-rounder Mohinder 'Jimmy' Amarnath, and Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, and Sacred Games actor Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma from the film. The film also stars Harrdy Sandhu as all-rounder Madan Lal, and Pankaj Tripathi as team manager PR Man Singh. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk has been cast as Balvinder, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar. Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to play the role of Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in 83.

Earlier, it was reported Singh spent three weeks with Dev to get the mannerisms and attitude of the character right. "I want to absorb as much as I can from him. His story, his experiences, his thoughts, feelings, his expressions, his energy," the actor had said.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.

Updated Date: Jan 16, 2020 13:55:28 IST