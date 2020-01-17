You are here:

Ranveer Singh unveils character poster of Roger Binny from Kabir Khan's film on 1983 cricket World Cup

Ranveer Singh has been introducing all the characters from his forthcoming film 83, and the new character poster he shared on Friday saw Nishant Dahiya as Indian cricketer Roger Binny.

Ranveer, who will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev, shared the character poster on Instagram.

The format of the new poster remains the same, with the number 83 in the background, Nishant is caught in a shot between his bowling and the poster read 'Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny.'

Over the past week, the Padmaavat actor had shared six-character posters which featured Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Dinker Sharma.

Chirag Patil will be seen essaying the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar.

Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma, whereas Dinker will play Kirti Azad.

The sports-drama, which is based on India's World Cup victory, also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

The movie also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on 10 April.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 16:41:18 IST