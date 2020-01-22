You are here:

83: First character poster of Uri actor Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri released from Kabir Khan's cricket drama

The latest addition to the series of character posters from Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama 83 is of Dhairya Karwa. The actor, who was last seen Vicky Kaushal's National Award winning film Uri: The Surgical Strike, will be essaying the role of cricketer Ravi Shastri. 83, which sees Ranveer Singh emulate former Indian skipper Kapil Dev, chronicles Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies team.

Karwa's first look sees him on a cricket pitch in a bowling stance. While sharing the look, the makers describe Shastri as, "the youngest player who left a mark on everyone with his Chapati shot."

Over the past week, the Padmaavat actor has introduced character posters of Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Dinker Sharma.

Chirag Patil will be seen essaying the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will play Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath, and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma, whereas Dinker will play Kirti Azad.

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, will play Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.

