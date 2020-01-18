You are here:

Ranveer Singh introduces character poster of Harrdy Sandhu as 'dynamic' Madan Lal in Kabir Khan's 83

After introducing seven characters from his much-anticipated sports-drama 83, Ranveer Singh revealed yet another character poster featuring singer Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal on Saturday.

The 34-year-old actor, who will be essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, shared the character poster on Instagram.

Check out the post here

The poster shows Hardy as Madan Lal, in the Indian gear of 83, in the middle of his bowling action. Lal played a pivotal role in helping India win the World Cup in 1983.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared seven character posters which featured Nishant Dahiya, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Dinker Sharma.

Nishant Dahiya will be seen essaying the role of Roger Binny while Dinker Sharma will be seen as Kirti Azad. Chirag Patil will be seen enacting the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will be playing Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma.

The sports-drama, which is based on India's World Cup victory, also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

The movie also features R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie is slated for release on 10 April.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 12:48:40 IST