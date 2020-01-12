83: First look of Tamil actor Jiiva as K Srikkanth released in character poster of Kabir Khan's sports drama

The first look of Tamil actor Jiiva from Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 has been released. The actor, who will be making his Hindi film debut with 83, is essaying the role of batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth. The first look sees Jiiva on the cricket pitch with his bat, ready to strike the ball. Khan's upcoming sports drama narrates the story of the Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup triumph against West Indies team.

Check out Jiiva's first look here

83 features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, who led the team to India’s first-ever World Cup win against the West Indies. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot,' Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath, and Harrdy Sandhu as another all-rounder, Madan Lal. While Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of the team manager PR Man Singh, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk is Balvinder, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar. On 11 January, Singh had revealed Tahir Raj Bhasin's character poster as legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar from the film. He also unveiled the logo of the much anticipated film on social media.

Check out the logo here

View this post on Instagram It’s coming 🏏🏆 @83thefilm A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 10, 2020 at 10:35am PST

Kabir Khan had previously narrated to Mirror the gruelling process of amassing all necessary information and data regarding the period he wanted to recreate in 83. He revealed he interviewed over hundred eyewitnesses who recounted the details of the historic Word Cup win.

Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Khan, and presented by Reliance Entertainment, 83 is slated to release on 10 April.

Updated Date: Jan 12, 2020 11:45:13 IST