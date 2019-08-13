Deepika Padukone opens up on playing Romi Dev in 83, working with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's film

Deepika Padukone will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh for the first time after their wedding in November 2018, in Kabir Khan's forthcoming sports drama 83. The actress will play the role of Romi Dev, wife of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Ranveer will essay the former Indian skipper's part. The actress has now opened up about the role, working alongside her husband, and playing the "solid support system" to Kapil Dev's character.

Describing Romi Dev as "extremely refreshing, intelligent, knowledgeable, and funny”. Deepika tells Mumbai Mirror, "At the end of the day, for any champion, the drive, commitment and dedication must come from within. But yes, having a solid support system is important as it allows the person to work without holding back, without any kind of emotional burden. In that sense, Romi ji has played an extremely important part in Kapil Dev’s success. In a way, I think this has also helped him stay grounded. These characteristics are very important in the journey to success.”

She also says that while working, she does not think about her personal equations with her co-stars. Despite being married in real life, she says that she is "fully focused on the moment and the character", and ceases to exist "as a person."

Deepika recently wrapped up the shooting of her maiden production venture, Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Vikrant Massey in the leading role.

The cast of 83 includes Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, the inventor of the 'badam shot' and Saqib Saleem as all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath. Harrdy Sandhu will portray another all-rounder, Madan Lal. Tamil actor Jiiva has been cast as Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of team manager PR Man Singh. Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will bring Balvinder on screen. Tahir Raj Bhasin will essay the role of Sunil Gavaskar, YouTube personality Sahil Khattar will play Syed Kirmani, and Marathi actor Adinath Kothare will portray Dilip Vengsarkar.

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 is slated to release on 10 April, 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 09:49:47 IST