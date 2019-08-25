Prabhas says he doesn't know if Baahubali 3 will happen: 'If Rajamouli wants to do part 3, he should get excited'

Prabhas, who will be seen next in the action thriller Saaho, recently spoke about whether or not there is a third Baahubali film in the pipeline. He became a nationwide sensation after the path-breaking success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

"If SS Rajamouli wants to do part 3, he should get excited. He only gave me 6 scripts, so he would have done some 10-14. We almost finished 60 percent there. I know he had the script in mind for 5 years. But I don’t know if Baahubali 3 will happen or not," the actor told Rajeev Masand in an interview for News18.

In a previous interview, Prabhas had said that after working in Baahubali, he felt audience would accept him in action films.

With Saaho, the actor will return to films after a gap of two years. The film marks the Telugu debut of Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the romantic lead.

The promotional material of Saaho showed Shraddha and Prabhas in high-octane action sequences and car chases that seemed straight out of a Hollywood film. The action choreography has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown, and Ram-Lakshman have also served as action directors on Saaho.

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors including Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma and Mandira Bedi. Arun Vijay and Tinnu Anand are also part of the cast.

The film is written and directed by Sujeeth while V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced it alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Initially, it was slated to hit the screens on 15 August but the makers postponed the release citing technical reasons. Saaho will now be out on 30 August.

Updated Date: Aug 25, 2019 12:22:19 IST