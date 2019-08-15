Prabhas opens up on Saaho delay, Baahubali's phenomenal success, and rumours of dating Anushka Shetty

Prabhas became a nationwide sensation after the path-breaking success of the Baahubali saga — Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It is after a gap of two years, that the South superstar will return to celluloid with Sujeeth's multilingual action film Saaho.

Prabhas, who made his debut in 2002 with drama Eshwar, has featured in over 25 films so far, Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise being the biggest project, which made him a pan-India star. He acknowledges that the team was confident about the prospects in the South industry, but the phenomenal response to the period war drama in Mumbai and up North shocked even them. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Prabhas admits that he wonders if Baahubali 'really happened?', calling the entire experience 'surreal.'

In his next feature in Saaho, the actor plays a tough cop and will be seen performing high-octane action sequences. Initially slated to release on Independence Day, the delay in post-production forced them to push the release to August 30. Confessing that the team was disappointed about the development, Prabhas says, “Everyone has worked hard on the film for two years, the director for three. We could have earned so much more if we’d released it soon after Baahubali 2, but the idea was to make a quality film without compromising on time and money. I have to add that Bhushan (Kumar, producer) helped us make Saaho bigger and better. After so much effort, we could wait 15 days more if it meant we got to see the film without feeling disappointed on any level,” he reasons.

In the same interview, Prabhas also clarifies the rumours revolving around his personal life. Reports of him dating co-actor Anushka Shetty having been doing rounds for some quite now. Several reports also suggested that the actors were planning to marry after the release and were on a house-hunting spree in Los Angeles. However, Prabhas chooses to shrug off the speculations, and clarifies that he and Anushka and are very good friends and if there was something more, would not someone have spotted them together in the last two years?

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors like Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, and https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/saaho-mandira-bedis-character-poster-looks-intense-in-prabhas-shraddha-kapoors-action-film-7137461.htmlMandira Bedi, who all play the antagonists. The film also marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry.

