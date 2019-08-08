Saaho: First look of Jackie Shroff as Roy unveiled, following Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh's posters

A week away from its release, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's highly-awaited action thriller, Saaho, has created quite a buzz among moviegoers. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have been revealing character posters and first looks from the film. Earlier today, director Sujeeth took to his Instagram to share the first look of Jackie Shroff. It was previously reported that he along with Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in negative roles in the film.

The character poster of Shroff provided a first look at the antagonist, Roy. The first look is accompanied with the tagline 'Say Yes or Die', sharing a glimpse of Roy's calculating and intriguing attitude.

Check out Jackie's first look here

While talking about doing a negative character in Saaho, Shroff said to Mid-day that he often finds himself leaning towards grey roles. "I came with the intention of becoming a villain in films as I wouldn't be required to dance or sing songs. In my first project, Swami Dada [1982], I was a sidekick to Shakti Kapoor. I look for strong roles that make an impact — it could be a character role or a negative one," he said.

The teaser of Saaho showed Shraddha and Prabhas performing high-octane action sequences and car chases that seemed straight out of a Hollywood film. The action choreography has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon. The film marks the Telugu language film debut of Shraddha. The film is also Prabhas' first release after the conclusion of the Baahubali series.

Saaho was initially scheduled to hit cinemas alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal. However, the makers postponed the release citing technical reasons. The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, will now be out on 30 August in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The makers had also shared two songs, 'Psycho Saiyaan' and 'Enni Soni', from the film.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 16:23:33 IST