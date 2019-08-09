You are here:

Saaho: Mandira Bedi's character poster looks intense in Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action film

FP Staff

Aug 09, 2019 14:48:10 IST

The makers of Saaho recently released character posters of the actors in the film and most of them look quite intense. Mandira Bedi, who takes on the role of one of the main antagonists, looks rather intimidating in the new poster.

Draping a black and grey sari around herself, Bedi looks on determinedly at the camera. The actress' pixie haircut and smoky eyes add to the no-nonsense vibe of the poster.

The actress shared the image on social media with a brief description of her character Kalki.

Apart from Bedi, and the lead pair of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, Saaho features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who also portray negative roles in the film.

Check out the posters

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Devil Himself #saaho releasing 30th August 2019 A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday) on

View this post on Instagram

SAY YES OR DIE #Roy #saaho releasing on 30th Aug

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu) on

View this post on Instagram

Here’s #Vishwank from #Saaho .. I’m sure you will love the character as much as I loved playing it!! #SaahoFromAug30th @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @neilnitinmukesh @uvcreationsofficial @tseries.official @sujeethsign

A post shared by Arun Vijay (@arunvijayno1) on

Saaho is scheduled to hit theatres on 30 August.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 14:48:10 IST

