Saaho: New poster with Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor unveiled ahead of film's pre-release event in Hyderabad
The makers of Saaho are leaving no stones unturned to promote their forthcoming action flick. Ahead of the Saaho pre-release event slated to take place on 18 August (today) at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, the makers have dropped yet another poster from the movie, featuring the lead actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.
In this picture, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are seen embracing, but Shraddha breaks the fourth wall, suspiciously looking at the audience while clutching onto a revolver.
Recently, the team of Saaho went on a character-poster releasing spree, dropping the first looks of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Murali Sharma, Mandira Bedi, and Evelyn Sharma, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Saaho marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry. It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film. The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon.
Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram-Lakshman have also served as action directors on the film. Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2019 16:45:22 IST