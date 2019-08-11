Saaho trailer launch: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, director Sujeeth open up about upcoming action thriller

The trailer of Sujeeth's multilingual action-thriller Saaho was unveiled by the makers on 10 August. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor's foray into Telugu films, while it is Prabhas' first release after the Baahubali franchise.

At the film's trailer launch in Mumbai, Prabhas spoke about acting in Saaho right after the SS Rajamouli-directed films: "Coming out of Baahubali was not easy, it was difficult. Even this film took 2 years and I think my fans are going to kill me for that, but Sujeeth designed this film on the screenplay. It is a screenplay based film, so there were a lot of twists and turns and he wrote it in an interesting way." He said he hoped the audience would like his character.

Prabhas said that both films cannot be compared as Baahubali made history but Saaho was made with the aim to entertain his audience and fans. He also opened up about dedicating years to a project. The actor explained that he had not intended to spend two years on Saaho, but it was the action sequences that needed a lot of preparation. He said that they rehearsed a lot and he needed to support the director and producers, who had invested a lot. Prabhas revealed that he has started working on another film that only took 20 days to shoot and he hopes to do two films a year in the future.

Shraddha, who will also be seen in Street Dancer 3D and Chhichhore, talked about working on three films simultaneously. "I just want to say that my body is paining a lot as it was a physically intense year for me. Street Dancer is releasing next year but we shot it. And it feels like I should rest for a while, but it's not possible as promotions have also started. But I'm so excited because it's a big thing for me to be a part of such a film, and this is my first bilingual film."

Saaho was initially scheduled to release on 15 August alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. However, the makers had to postpone it to 30 August. Explaining the reason behind the delay Sujeeth said, "We did so much of pre-production. Normally when we start action, we just go and shoot and we discover a lot of problems. Here when we're doing action, we did so much of prep and rehearsal which took the gap between the shoot. The shoot days were less. Shooting at some locations was not easy so, we needed paperwork and prep for it. That's the reason we spent so much time on the pre-production."

Saaho will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Tinnu Anand will be seen in supporting roles.

With inputs from Simran Singh

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2019 09:56:11 IST