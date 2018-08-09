Patrick Wilson joins Luke Evans in Roland Emmerich’s World War II action film Midway

Patrick Wilson has been cast in Roland Emmerich’s Midway, a World War II action film to play the role of Edwin Layton, a rear admiral in the US Navy who was deployed as an intelligence officer, Deadline confirmed the news.

Wilson will be joining Luke Evans, who plays Naval Cross winner Commander Wade McClusky. Mandy Moore and Woody Harrelson are already on board with Harrelson essaying the role of Admiral Chester Nimitz, one of the officers that pioneered the American naval fleet to victory in an attack involving cruisers, aircraft carriers and destroyers.

Midway is based on the true events from the Battle of Midway, which was a decisive naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II which took place between 4 and 7 June 1942. It is bankrolled by Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon.

The film is in pre-production currently and the principal photography will begin from 16 August.

United States distribution rights have been acquired by Lionsgate through its Summit Entertainment label stateside.

Apart from Jason Momoa's forthcoming Aquaman, based on DC's characters created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger, Patrick Wilson will also be working with Laysla De Oliveira and Harrison Gilbertson for the Netflix adaptation of In the Tall Grass, a novella by Joe Hill and Stephen King.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 18:02 PM