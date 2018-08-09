Aquaman director James Wan confirms that film will not feature any other Justice League character

Aquaman director James Wan has confirmed that the film will not feature any other Justice League character, reports the Entertainment Weekly. Wan explained that he wanted to focus on Arthur Curry's narrative without having to "worry about" the inclusion of other characters in the film. "I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean — keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story," said Wan.

The director also mentioned that he previously had talks with DC and Warner Bros. regarding the treatment of the film. Wan says that he wanted Aquaman's narrative a particular way even though the character belonged to a a larger DC universe of superheroes.

Talking about the story arc that Aquaman's character follows in the film, Wan says that it will be a "classic hero’s journey" with a complete change of narrative from the beginning to the end. "I equate our story to The Sword and the Stone; it’s a very Arthurian story about a journey to becoming king,” added Wan.

Aquaman's shooting began in May 2017 and was wrapped up by October last year. The film was supposed to originally release in summer 2018 but got postponed to October and now the official release date stands at 21 December.

