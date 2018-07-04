Luke Evans to join Woody Harrelson as Commander Wade McClusky in World War II drama Midway

Los Angeles: Luke Evans is all set to star in World War II drama Midway.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old actor will play Commander Wade McClusky, who would go on to win a Naval Cross for his role in the Battle of Midway, which is considered a turning point for the US against Japan.

The film, to be directed by Roland Emmerich, is about the Battle of Midway and follows the soldiers and aviators who helped turn the tide of the war in June 1942.

Mandy Moore and Woody Harrelson are already on board the cast. Harrelson essays the role of Admiral Chester Nimitz, one of the officers that pioneered the American naval fleet to victory in an attack involving cruisers, aircraft carriers and destroyers.

Emmerich has co-written the screenplay with Wes Tooke. He is also producing the project along with Harald Kloser and Mark Gordon.

The film is in the pre-production stage and principal photography is expected to start in August.

Evans is currently working on Murder Mystery, a show for Netflix. It also features Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. His most recent on-screen appearance was for the acclaimed limited series The Alienist which features Dakota Fanning. Evans was even seen in the 2017 Beauty and the Beast where he essayed the role of Gaston.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 12:15 PM