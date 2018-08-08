Patrick Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira to star in Netflix adaptation of horror novella In the Tall Grass

Patrick Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira and Harrison Gilbertson have been roped in for the Netflix adaptation of In the Tall Grass, a novella by Joe Hill and Stephen King.

As per Deadline, Splice filmmaker Vincenzo Natali has penned the script and will be directing the movie scheduled to stream in 2019. Steve Hoban, Jimmy Miller and M. Riley are bankrolling the project.

It will be Netflix's third adaptation of King's work, after Gerald's Game and 1922.

In the Tall Grass follows the story of a sister and brother duo who try to help a young boy crying on the back roads of Kansas but soon end up in a spooky-soup. Their paranoid journey all throughout has been described as terrifying and entertaining at the same time. Wilson and De Oliveira will feature as the siblings. This horror venture is up against Wilson's alley as he has already starred in Insidious and The Conjuring.

Initially, James Marsden was associated with In the Tall Grass but due to scheduling conflicts, he had to drop out.

Patrick Wilson is currently gearing up for Aquaman and Laysla's new projects include Needle In a Timestack, Code 8, and Picnic at Hanging Rock.

