Panipat, Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, makes Rs 20.27 cr in four days

FP Staff

Dec 10, 2019 15:42:50 IST

Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama Panipat, which released on 6 December along with Pati Patni Aur Woh, is struggling to win big at the ticketing counters.

The movie, which made Rs 4.12 crore on Friday, witnessed a dramatic dip in collections on Monday, raking in Rs 2.59 crore. The current box office total of Panipat so far is Rs 20.27 crore.

Still from Panipat. Image via Twitter/@AshGowariker

Trade analysts note despite witnessing an upward trend on the second and third days (Rs 5.78 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.78 crore on Sunday) of its theatrical release, the total earnings still stand low.

Starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Panipat re-imagines the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha Empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped the Mughal history and rule in the country.

While Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti is seen as his wife Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of antagonist Ahmed Shah Abdali.

Meanwhile, several theatres in Jaipur on Monday stopped screening Panipat, after facing criticism from Jat groups over the portrayal of Bharatpur’s Maharaja Surajmal. They have claimed the movie has portrayed the character in a negative light, as per Scroll.

On the other hand, Pati Patni Aur Woh, which released on the same day as Panipat, has been faring well at the box office. Led by Kartik AaryanAnanya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar, the romantic comedy earned Rs 14.51 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 5.70 crore on Monday. Currently boasting of Rs 41.64 crore in its kitty, the film is likely to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark this week, according to trade analysts.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 15:42:50 IST

