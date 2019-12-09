Pati, Patni Aur Woh box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's rom-com earns Rs 34.94 cr in opening weekend

After an impressive start on Friday, Kartik Aaryan’s latest offering Pati, Patni Aur Woh is continuing its success run at the box office on Sunday as well. The film, which opened to Rs 9.10 crore, has earned an total of Rs 34.94 crore in three days of its theatrical release. The romantic comedy also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti Khurana.

According to trade analysts, despite facing competition with Arjun Kapoor's period drama Panipat, the film has fared well during its opening weekend run. Experts note that Pati, Patni Aur Woh has become Aaryan's third biggest opener so far.

#PatiPatniAurWoh has a solid weekend... Day-wise growth - despite division of screen space [#Panipat] - is a plus and should ensure strong biz on weekdays... #KartikAaryan’s biggest 3-day opener... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 35.94 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern day retelling of BR Chopra's 1978 iconic comedy of the same name. In an interview to Firstpost, director Mudassar Aziz reveals that his film has little in common with the original, except for the title and basic premise, he says, “I realise that in 2019 you can’t make a film where a man slips, makes a mistake, goes back home and says sorry to one, then goes to the office says sorry to the other and it is all okay. I had to concoct a story where my women needed to win. That was the first change I made. Then I am glad that my producer to whom the original negative belongs realised that this is the way to go. So we constructed it around that,” he adds.

The film is bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

