Kartik Aaryan faces flak over new ad; Twitter claims he used photoshop to display 'fake abs'

Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his latest release Pati Patni Aur Woh, has been called out for his appearance in a hair removal cream for men commercial. The commercial features Kartik shirtless and in a double role.

Diet Sabya, a considerably popular yet anonymous account on Instagram, claims that the commercial shows Kartik sporting fake abs in the advertisement. The post also called out the actor for using excessive photoshop and promoting toxic masculinity through the ad. The account is known for exposing fake designs and rip-offs in the world of fashion and calling out celebrities for supporting problematic narratives.

Twitter users were quick to respond and present their views on the commercial.

Check out the reactions here

Even Govinda's fake abs were better than this. pic.twitter.com/1U05gVC96w — Kaushik K Poojary (@kaushipoo0850) December 5, 2019

The hypermasculine insecurity ending up in having cgi abs — ArjunC (@carjuna197) December 5, 2019

Pls never make kartik aryan take off his shirt ever again pls — nino ️‍ (@locomomos) December 7, 2019

Why the CGI Abs — Vedant Sarkhot (@Vedant_92) December 3, 2019

You couldn't find anyone else with real abs lmao — (@sharathlfc_) December 6, 2019

Aaryan's recent film Pati, Patni Aur Woh was also embroiled in controversies for a dialogue mouthed by his character Chintu Tyagi in the trailer of Pati, Patni Aur Woh was criticised for allegedly endorsing marital rape. In an interview to Firstpost, the actor shared his stance and clarified why makers rectified the error, "We never realised that dialogue could be interpreted that way. We showed it to so many people as trials but none of them pointed that out. Having said that, I do realise where those who got offended came from. All of us did. That's why we made changes to the dialogue and rectified it in the film. It's not crucial to our film so we did away with it. Had we not been responsible, we would've kept it in the film and trailer. But I've been responsible in my past choices as I'm one of the very few actors who has done a film on marital rape (Akaash Vani). That film didn't work at the box office so no one gave me the credit at that time." he said.

Meanwhile, Aaryan recently wrapped up Imtiaz Ali's untitled next. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and is scheduled to release on 14 February.

He is currently shooting for Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. He also signed to feature in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyya.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 14:46:20 IST