Pati, Patni Aur Woh trailer: Kartik Aaryan, married to Bhumi Pednekar, struggles to impress Ananya Panday in upcoming rom-com

The trailer of modern day rendition of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 iconic comedy Pati, Patni Aur Woh was released earlier today. Starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, the film follows the escapades of Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi who falls in love with a colleague despite being married to Pednekar.

Check out the trailer here

The trailer opens to Aaryan and Pedenkar leading a blissfully happy married life until Panday enters their life. Aaryan plays the role of Chintu Tyagi, a government servant from Kanpur who is married to Pednekar’s character but has eyes for a colleague, played by Panday. Things go haywire when Pednekar starts doubting his intentions and ultimately leaves him. From revamped peppy dance numbers, quirky one-liners to Aaryan's famous monologue delivery (yet again), the films seems a entertainer. Aparshakti Khurrana also plays a pivotol role in the comedy as Aaryan's best friend.

Talking about how different the film is from it's original director Mudassar Aziz told Mid-day, "Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline."

The original film follows Ranjeet Chaddha, a middle aged married man who has an extra-marital affair with his secretary Nirmala Deshpande (played by Ranjeeta Kaur). He makes her believe that his wife is terminally ill and they will soon be able to marry after she passes. His lies are eventually exposed after his suspicious wife, played by Vidya Sinha, busts him.

Directed by Aziz, the film will be bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and BR Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 14:10:44 IST