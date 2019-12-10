Pati Patni Aur Woh, modern retelling of BR Chopra's iconic comedy led by Kartik Aaryan, makes Rs 41.64 cr in four days

After four days at the domestic box office, Pati Patni Aur Woh has made Rs 41.64 crore. Led by Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Bhumi Pednekar, the romantic comedy earned Rs 14.51 crore on Sunday, followed by Rs 5.70 crore on Monday. Trade analysts expect the film to easily slide pass the Rs 50 crore mark this week.

Despite competition from Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat and holdover films, Pati Patni Aur Woh has remained steadfast at the box office. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Pati Patni Aur Woh has attracted the youth as well as families to cinemas.

Box Office India notes Aaryan's top grosser so far has been Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, so Pati Patni Aur Woh may not be able to match up. The film will only have two more weeks at the box office, after which Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will make its way to theatres.

Here are the latest numbers

#PatiPatniAurWoh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Will comfortably hit half-century [₹ 50 cr] in *Week 1*... Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 41.64 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2019

Bollywood Hungama reports the film has raked in approximately Rs 7.22 lakh from Australian cinemas and Rs 3.57 lakh from the Kiwi box office.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern day retelling of BR Chopra's 1978 iconic comedy of the same name. The film follows the escapades of Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi, a government employee in Kanpur, who falls in love with Tapasya (Panday) despite being married to Vedika (Pednekar). The film also features a remix version of Govinda's 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' (from 1998 comedy Dulhe Raja).

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film has been bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 13:31:08 IST