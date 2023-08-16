Harry & Meghan’s failing success; Duke removed from royal line of succession

According to reports published in the Telegraph UK, this week saw Prince Harry’s “His Royal Highness” title removed from the official Royal family website, with the Sussexes’ personal profile pages demoted on the homepage. Harry and Meghan’s pages are now located near the bottom, with the late Queen’s lesser known cousins the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra featuring ahead of them.

The report further mentions that far from the “continued collaboration” they hoped for with the King and the Prince of Wales, the couple have not been invited to join the rest of the Royal family at Balmoral for the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, even though they will be in Europe for the Invictus Games in Germany, which starts a day later, on September 9. When the Duchess turned 42 earlier this month, her birthday was conspicuously ignored by all the official royal social media accounts.

Initially in US, Harry and Meghan got a positive coverage. But, later things changed there too. And nobody actually wanted to be associated with the couple. Not just UK, America is also ‘fed-up’ with the couple. Many felt that Meghan and Harry must stop playing the victim card. Finally, America has understood that Harry and Meghan are attention seekers. According to reports published in geo tv, it seems as Americans are sick of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s narrative of “denigrating” the royal family.

When they moved to United States and stepped down from their royal duties, they made lucrative deals to tell their side of the story to Oprah Winfrey, on Netflix and in Harry’s controversial memoir, Spare. They made big money, but their reputation was completely tarnished. It definably wasn’t wise on their part to wash dirty linen in public.

According to GB News, most Britons want Prince Harry removed from the line of succession to prevent any possibility of him ever becoming King, a new poll has found. Nothing worked for Harry and Meghan for long. According to reports, in June, Meghan’s approval rating fell to an all-time low of –47 in the UK, according to YouGov, with Harry on –36. On the other hand, King Charles has jumped from 26 to 32 since the Coronation, while the Prince and Princess of Wales are on 57 and 59 respectively – both up from April’s figure. To rub salt into the wounds, this week Prince William was voted America’s most popular public figure, ahead of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, in a Gallup survey of public figures.

Harry goes solo

On the professional front, Prince Harry also planned to go solo away from the clutches of his wife, Meghan. He has plans to return to Africa solo for a new Netflix documentary. It’s truly a delicious turn of events as Harry is making headlines this time with a sensational solo project for Netflix.

As per reports published in Daily Record, the Duke of Sussex, no stranger to Africa, is reportedly venturing back to the beloved continent to film a captivating documentary, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to a story published in Page Six, despite questions over the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s $100 million Netflix deal, the renegade royal is planning a new doc. The Sussexes are under pressure to come up with winning content for Netflix after it was revealed their Spotify deal had imploded.

The loss of their $20m Spotify deal led to the unfortunate cancellation of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast after just one season. Speculations swirled, casting doubt on the future of their Netflix deal, but it seems Harry’s African documentary is the silver lining they’ve been waiting for.

A Netflix insider confirmed to Page Six that a Harry’s Africa-type show was one of the more warmly received suggestions from the father-of-two. Another source said: ‘Obviously, Harry has a lot of roots in Africa and he feels at home there.’ He has previously called Africa his ‘second home’. Page Six spoke to insiders about the royal’s proposed project. It is unclear exactly what the programme will cover, and that the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike has meant the Duke of Sussex, 38, has not been able to start his ideas yet.

End of Meghan’s Hollywood dreams

No Emmy nominations for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan was a big blow for them. Many critics commented that Meghan Markle’s Hollywood dream is officially dead, as her documentary with Prince Harry fails to nab a single Emmy nomination. The Sussexes put forth their entire series as a potential contender, and some people even project Harry and Meghan as winning the documentary category. But as it turns out Hollywood isn’t interested in getting invested in brand Sussex. The six-part series, directed by Liz Garbus, was under consideration for the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.

Even after the magnificent success of the docuseries on Netflix, Harry & Meghan was snubbed by the Emmy’s. According to the DEADLINE, as a consolation, Harry & Meghan did earn an honor on Tuesday when it was nominated for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in the category of Best Streaming Nonfiction Series.

The docuseries disclosed a lot of British Royal dark secrets which didn’t go down well with the British royal family. In one episode, he said his family exhibits a “huge level of unconscious bias,” although he suggested it wasn’t the fault of individuals, but reflective of the culture broadly speaking. He did add, “Once it’s been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right. It’s education, it’s awareness and it’s a constant work-in-progress for everyone, including me.”

On the other hand, Hollywood is distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan. Despite Meghan’s prior ties to Hollywood, her and Harry’s contacts in the industry are moving to Kate and William. According to the Mirror report, after being snubbed in the Emmy nominations, the pair are reportedly seeing their empire fall around them. An insider believes Prince William and Kate may be the reason. In fact, both Harry and Meghan are busy tracking down their Hollywood enemy who sabotaged them.

Hollywood A-Listers and other celebs in UK are distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan, a source told Heat Magazine: “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate.”

Celebrities and industry key players are recognising Meghan and Harry’s depleting popularity and are scared of being seen alongside them. In fact, the source said they are actively pitching William and Kate for new projects. Their efforts are reportedly being backed by King Charles himself. It is only part of the strategy of maintaining American ties and influence – in September, Will and Kate will appear in New York at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, further solidifying their influence.

On the family front, Meghan breaks silence after Duke’s split claim. She has kind of moved on’ from Harry’s family drama, now she ‘wants to focus on their kids.

(With added inputs from agencies)