Meghan and Harry were completed devastated when the Primetime Emmy Award list was announced recently. Probably they couldn’t believe their ears that Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docuseries – Harry & Meghan – didn’t make the cut.

According to reports published in The Mirror, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be “tracking down the Hollywood enemy who sabotaged them”.

Harry and Meghan’s Emmys sub didn’t go down well

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly seeking answers after suffering a “huge kick in the teeth,” a source has said. The pair was recently snubbed in the nominations for the Primetime Emmys. Their show was released on Netflix in December 2022. As usual the pair believed that it is some kind of hate campaign against them.

The source said, “They’re convinced there’s been an orchestrated hate campaign against them on both sides of the Atlantic, and that certain people are trying to get in on the act.” The source added that the pair want a ‘full request’ on who put the boot in and what on earth they’ve got to do to catch a break,” according to Heat Magazine.

The couple’s show was a huge hit with fans, quickly becoming one of the most streamed shows on the platform. But the Emmy’s snub wasn’t the only blow that the couple faced. Their Spootify deal too came to an end. According to the Mirror report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are said to be ‘stinging’ from being rejected at the Emmys, are trying to track down the people in Hollywood who orchestrated a hate campaign against them and in turn stopped them from getting shortlisted.

Elaborating more, the source went on: “It makes them sick and they’re looking to weed out these people one by one.”

