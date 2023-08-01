Harry and Meghan’s royal drama just doesn’t come to an end. They definitely want it all and most importantly they want to stay in news all the time. Piers Morgan’s wife Celia Walden has revealed why she believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting the Hollywood cold shoulder and are no longer on the ‘top of many celebrities’ friendship lists’. Now, a close look at the list suggest that they are not actors and directors, the way it used to be, but in some way related to Hollywood.

According to a recent reports published in Mirror, it’s been suggested that the likes of David and Victoria Beckham as well as George and Amal Clooney, who were once close to the Sussexes no longer are – while other Hollywood movers and makers are now in their inner circle. Two new women said to have grown close to Meghan recently are make-up brand guru Victoria Jackson and Montecito-based hairdresser Amanda Leone. Cosmetics tycoon Victoria and her husband Bill Guthy, who helped to launch make-up brands by Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Lopez, are neighbours of Harry and Meghan and Victoria is said to be advising Meghan on “so many levels”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly lost many of their famous friendships this year including with Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe, the Clooneys and more. The Mirror report suggests, another couple said to be in the inner circle now is Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel and his fashion designer wife Sarah Staudinger. Ari is the CEO of William Morris Endeavour – a talent agency that represents movie stars, models, athletes and even owns UFC.

Political activist Gloria Steinem has been seen out and about with Meghan on several occasions – and even presented her with an award earlier this year. In a video the pair made together in 2020, Meghan gushed about Harry being a feminist and a ‘beautiful’ role model for their son Prince Archie.

In the meantime, Harry and Meghan are said to be “tracking down the Hollywood enemy who sabotaged them”. Not too long ago when the Primetime Emmy Award shortlists were unveiled, it was noticed that Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docuseries – Harry & Meghan – didn’t make the cut, which likely left them devastated.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering the possibility of relocating to a new residence in Los Angeles. Rumours suggest they are exploring the idea of purchasing a property in the picturesque region of Malibu, which would bring them closer to the heart of Los Angeles. Currently residing in their £11.4-million (₹120 crore) mansion in Montecito, it can take them up to three hours to travel to central Los Angeles.

It’s reported the Sussexes could be making a move to the coast just outside central Los Angeles, home to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, according to The Express UK.

They are “in the early stages” of buying a mansion in the area, considered one of the most sought-after regions in the US. And it’s less than an hour away from central Los Angeles and Beverly Hills – which, as a source told the outlet, is one of its biggest selling points. According to reports published in the The Express UK, Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME,” the source added.

(With added inputs from agencies)