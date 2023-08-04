According to reports, Meghan Markle signed with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor back in April, but the Duchess of Sussex is yet to announce her upcoming projects. Not body know about her Hollywood plans, except for the fact that most Hollywood A-listers are distancing themselves both from Prince Harry and Meghan.

In a big career move, Meghan signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME) which has also represented major stars including Adele, and tennis player Serena Williams. Mirror reported that PR expert Kieran Elsby has told that Meghan will be “a major coup for the agency”. “It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestige agency.

“However, it’s been three months since the news broke and we’ve heard nothing since. This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood.”

The director of Media PR Global said there are a few explanations for Meghan’s lack of progress with her upcoming projects. The Mirror report, further added, “It’s possible that Meghan is still in the early stages of developing her projects and doesn’t want to announce anything until she’s sure they’re ready.

“It’s also possible that she’s been rejected from potential partnership deals, which could be demoralizing and make her reluctant to share her plans with the public,” Kieran said.

Hollywood ostracising Harry-Meghan & favouring William-Kate

On the other hand, Hollywood is distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan. Despite Meghan’s prior ties to Hollywood, her and Harry’s contacts in the industry are moving to Kate and William. According to the Mirror report, after being snubbed in the Emmy nominations, the pair are reportedly seeing their empire fall around them. An insider believes Prince William and Kate may be the reason. In fact, both Harry and Meghan are busy tracking down their Hollywood enemy who sabotaged them.

Going back to why Hollywood A-Listers and other celebs in UK are distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan, a source told Heat Magazine: “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate.”

Meghan & Harry’s depleting popularity

Celebrities and industry key players are recognising Meghan and Harry’s depleting popularity and are scared of being seen alongside them. In fact, the source said they are actively pitching William and Kate for new projects. Their efforts are reportedly being backed by King Charles himself. It is only part of the strategy of maintaining American ties and influence – in September, Will and Kate will appear in New York at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, further solidifying their influence.

On the family front, Meghan breaks silence after Duke’s split claim. She has kind of moved on’ from Harry’s family drama, now she ‘wants to focus on their kids.

