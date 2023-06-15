Prince Harry’s hopeless situation: Is Duke a victim of slow separation from Meghan?

There is a lot of speculation in the Harry and Meghan relationship. And the fact that they are heading for a separation was confirmed when the couple didn’t have any celebration to mark their fifth wedding anniversary. Veteran royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News that she believes that the Duchess of Sussex has been plotting against her husband since they got married.

Firstpost, had earlier written that Prince Harry has a private room and why he prefers to stay away from Meghan. The report goes like this- “Prince Harry has an “escape place”, a room in a hotel that he uses to get away from his wife Meghan Markle and kids, from time to time.” According to skynews.com rumours are flying about the reason behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markel’s lack of public acknowledgement of their five-year wedding anniversary.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, who has written numerous books about the monarchy, claimed that Meghan was planning to break up with Harry and leave him lonely in America. Speaking on GB News, she said that their relationship had “disintegrated very badly” following the wedding. She added: “If we look back to that day, we discovered later that Meghan had already planned to leave the UK before she actually got married.

Royal expert Angela Levin claims “Isolated” Prince Harry is being abandoned by his “planner and plotter” wife Meghan Markle who is “absolutely separating from him.” The author of Harry: A Biography told GB News host Dan Wootton the Duke of Sussex is “not even in the family house anymore.”

“I think she’s a careful plotter, and my feeling is that Harry is actually doing something that is negative, that’s upsetting, that will make you feel he hasn’t succeeded, that is very lowering. “And that Meghan is going the other way and going around in gold and going to perhaps get a big part in a film and having a very good new agent.

Angela Levin adds, “So she is absolutely separating from him. She hasn’t been anywhere where he really needed her. He’s got a mental health issue and he needs somebody there to prop him up. Anyone would actually, but she keeps away. So he’s doing all the nasty stuff, and she’s sailing on ahead. And I think that’s the beginning of the end of it for him because she’s planning.”

“In my opinion, here is what she is doing, she was making sure that he’s in a hopeless situation so that she can get the children and he’s completely isolated from his family and friends.”

The couple became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A-listers including Victoria and David Beckham, Elton John and Oprah Winfrey were present at the nuptials. Prince William was Harry’s best man for the ceremony, and Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also in the wedding party.

