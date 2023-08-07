Was insecurity the cause of Harry & Meghan’s spat with David and Victoria Beckham | Explained

David and Victoria Beckham were the closest friends of Harry & Meghan, but then what happened. Building a brand in US is not easy and I am sure both the couples are aware of it. Royal biographer Tom Bower, writing for The Sun, claims Harry kept his distance from David because Meghan did not want competition in the media. He also alleges she did not like the footballer’s friendship with Prince William.

Mr Bower also alleged that the Duchess was frustrated that Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria was reluctant to supply her with free clothes and accessories from her label, despite the requests being against Palace rules.

The alleged details into the spat have made headlines as it was revealed that Harry and Meghan are planning to produce a Netflix movie in a bid to firm up their futures in Hollywood after a turbulent few months saw them part ways with music and podcast giant Spotify.

The Daily Mail report further says that and Prince Harry fell out with Victoria and David Beckham after the Duchess feared their friends would upstage them, a biographer has claimed. The spat between the celebrity couples seemingly dates back to 2018 – the year Meghan and Harry got married – with the row heightened when the Sussexes snubbed the Beckhams during their visit to Sydney in October that year.

Royal biographer Tom Bower claims Duchess ‘feared she would be upstaged by the Beckhams during her first royal tour to Australia – and she was “irritated” over David’s friendship with Prince William’. So, was insecurity of plotter Meghan, the reason behind the breakup of the two couple’s friendship.

Kindness offered by David and Victoria to Meghan

David and Victoria showed kindness towards Meghan ever since she moved into Harry’s cottage in Kensington Palace in 2017, the biographer claims.

Victoria, in what Mr Bower describes as an attempt to ‘build their relationship’, offered Meghan make-up advice. A member of the designer’s staff is also understood to have helped Meghan with facials and hairdressing.

But the royal couple allegedly had a suspicion that the Beckhams leaked stories about Meghan’s help from Victoria to the press – a claim the former Spice Girl denied and left David reportedly feeling ‘absolutely bloody furious’.

The Beckhams also hosted Meghan in their six-bedroom house in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles before her marriage to Harry. The couple’s staff tended to Meghan’s needs at no cost during her private visit to California, Mr Bower claimed.

The couples were neighbours in Oxfordshire after the Beckhams built a home and Harry was renting a converted barn. The biographer claims that while the men ‘occasionally meet at weekends’, Meghan had already ‘put on airs’.

Victoria lent Meghan a coat during the Christmas holidays, which the Duchess wore on Christmas day 2018 during a walk with the Royal Family to the church at Sandringham.

The designer also produced a custom-made white coat and dress for Meghan in 2020 which she wore during her last appearance in Westminster Abbey in March that year.

But Meghan, who was pregnant at the time, endorsing Victoria’s label had little impact on sales, Mr Bower alleged.

According to Daily Mail report, Harry and Meghan didn’t like David Beckham’s closeness to William and Kate. Their alleged distaste towards the Beckhams friendship with the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was furthered last year when David flew from Qatar to Boston during the World Cup to help William and Kate with their philanthropic efforts.

American media highlighted the moment David kissed Kate on the cheek as she hosted the Earthshot prize ceremony alongside her husband.

Why Beckham got furious with Harry & Meghan

David and his wife Victoria Beckham were accused of leaking sources about Harry-Meghan. Now, their friendship is over, according to an anonymous insider between Football legend David Beckham and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The source told The Mail that David is “absolutely bloody furious” after accusations supposedly flew during a tense phone call between the couples. “Any making up now is so unlikely,” the insider claimed. Prince Harry reportedly called David Beckham and accused Victoria of talking to press about them.

According to a report published in New York Post Beckhams were in attendance during the royal couple’s marriage in 2018. Amid the reported fallout, Meghan’s friendship with another person with first name Victoria has grown. Victoria Jackson is an influential businesswoman and the couple’s neighbour in Montecito, California.

“Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She’s someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other,” a second source told the outlet.

Prince Harry accused Victoria Beckham of gossiping

According to a report published in sheknows, Harry and Meghan Markle are probably not thrilled by Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, which has some pretty explosive stories that seem to have a very negative Sussex slant. We already know that the royal expert dragged Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney into the Kate Middleton pre-wedding fight, so why not bring David and Victoria Beckham into the gossip chat?

Reportedly, Meghan has also developed a close-knit circle of friends in Hollywood who are very protective of her. She is on good terms with hair stylist Amanda Leone as well as Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, the CEO of William Morris Endeavor, and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Meghan’s former “Suits” co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer also form part of the royal couple’s inner circle of friends.