Harry, Meghan’s bankruptcy: Duchess of Sussex tipped to land Hollywood movie linked to Princess Diana

Amid Harry and Meghan divorce and bankruptcy rumours, according to Daily Express reports, Duchess of Sussex has been tipped to make a sensational return to acting as she and Harry scramble to save their £80million Netflix deal. Meghan Markle could take on a role which was once linked with her late mother-in-law if the idea comes to fruition.

Reports in Australia even suggest the Duchess of Sussex could land the lead role in a sequel to the 1992 classic The Bodyguard – a remarkable twist, given Princess Diana, Harry‘s mother, was once talked about in connection with the film. Kevin Costner, who starred alongside Whitney Houston in the original, is believed to be pitched the idea of a follow-up.

According to the report, one insider told New Idea magazine: “The only thing Kevin loves more than an underdog like Meghan is a box office hit. Speaking in 2012, Costner said “The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2” with Diana as the new love interest.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex heading for bankruptcy

There is speculation that Harry and Meghan are heading for bankruptcy. Royal biographer and Tom Bower and GB host Dan Wootton have discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “week from hell” which saw the couple lose their massive Spotify deal. They recently lost their 29 million dollar deal they struck with Spotify in 2020 after failing to meet productivity benchmarks.

Spotify even labelled them as grifters. According to GB News after Meghan’s Archetypes podcast was scrapped by Spotify following just one series, some have suggested that the couple’s empire is “crumbling”. Royal expert Angela Levin has said to The Sun Online that any future projects between the couple will be ‘a disaster’’. Their value isn’t as high as it once was.”

Spotify recently dropped Meghan Markle’s podcast on its platform, citing its failure to meet the productivity benchmark. Page Six have reported that Spotify has called Meghan and Prince Harry as “lazy” and “f**king grifters” over the matter. The couple’s content creation label, Archewell Audio, confirmed in a joint statement with Spotify that the podcast would be axed. It read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The termination of deal by Spotify comes amid reports of financial crunch being faced by Meghan and Harry. As per reports, the bill for the couple’s private security detail amounts to about $2 million a year. Added to that is the cost being incurred by Harry over his legal tussles. They’re not broke. But they’re going to have to keep spending their money, instead of banking it,” said a source quoted by Page Six.

(With inputs from agencies)