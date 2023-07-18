How Netflix’s Harry & Meghan negatively affected their reputation | Explained

As the critics and royal observers discuss the reasons why Meghan and Harry’s documentary failed to earn an Emmy nomination, a commentator said the Netflix project may have negatively affected their reputation. Kate Mansey from The Mail mentioned how certain revelations in the Netflix’s docuseries negatively impacted the reputation of Harry and Meghan.

We also believe that it was done in really bad taste. A particularly-memorable scene in the Netflix series, according to Mansey, was ‘excruciating’ to watch and showcased the Duchess of Sussex recreating her first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, where she performed an exaggerated curtsey while Harry watched on, appearing somewhat uncomfortable.

Meghan’s first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in “Harry & Meghan” is said to have caused a serious damage to the couple’s reputation. The Daily Mail reported that Harry and Meghan Markle could end up winning several awards for their bombshell Netflix documentary, experts have said – but warned it is still too soon to know how it has affected their reputations.

Speaking on this week’s Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden and the Mail on Sunday’s deputy editor Kate Mansey discussed the six-part docuseries that ‘put the cat among the pigeons’, which has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics’ Award.

As host Jo Elvin asked for the panellists’ thoughts on the nomination, Kate said she was ‘not surprised’ because so many people around the world watched when it landed on the streaming platform last December.

“It did so much damage to everything, really, to their reputation, that, yes it was an interesting programme that everyone watched, but I can’t see how it’s benefitted them in the long term at all,” The Mail quoted her as saying.

Richard Eden, the diary editor at The Daily Mail, shared Mansey’s sentiments and expressed his belief that the Royal Family would not be bothered if the series were to receive numerous awards. He explained that the damage caused to Meghan and Harry‘s relationship with other royals as a result of the series is considered irreparable, making any potential accolades inconsequential.

No Emmy nomination for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan’s docuseries fail to nab a single Emmy nomination. The Sussexes put forth their entire series as a potential contender, and some people even project Harry and Meghan as winning the documentary category. But as it turns out Hollywood isn’t interested in getting invested in brand Sussex. The six-part series, directed by Liz Garbus, was under consideration for the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series category.

Even after the magnificent success of the docuseries on Netflix, Harry and Meghan was snubbed by the Emmy’s. According to the DEADLINE, as a consolation, Harry & Meghan did earn an honour on Tuesday when it was nominated for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards in the category of Best Streaming Nonfiction Series.

The docuseries disclosed a lot of British Royal dark secrets which didn’t go down well with the British royal family. In one episode, he said his family exhibits a “huge level of unconscious bias,” although he suggested it wasn’t the fault of individuals, but reflective of the culture broadly speaking. He did add, “Once it’s been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right. It’s education, it’s awareness and it’s a constant work-in-progress for everyone, including me.”