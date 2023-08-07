Harry & Meghan boasts steamy sex scenes: Novel being made into $3million film

Prince Harry and Meghan are taking a detour from their normal work by producing a fiction movie in a potential $3million deal. The film is based on a novel called Meet Me at the Lake. The Mirror report says, what seems charming at first, actually contains some “steamy sex scenes” and “drug use”. Regardless, it’s been a money-making machine, selling 37,000 copies in its first week alone.

The book’s description on Amazon reads: “A random connection sends two strangers on a daylong adventure where they make a promise one keeps and the other breaks, with life-changing effects, in this breathtaking new novel from the New York Times bestselling author of Every Summer After.”

The author of the book, Carley Fortune explores themes of childhood trauma, mental health, and post-natal depression. For Meghan and Harry fans, one of the most standout plot points is the death of a parent in a car crash. “The themes of the book gripped the couple,” an insider told The Sun.

The rights for the book have been valued at up to $3 million, according to PR expert Mark Borkowski when speaking with The Sun. He’s not confident that Harry and Meghan were the right choice for this acquisition, believing that this “prize asset” would be better in the hands of “some amazing drama producers out there.”