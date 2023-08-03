Meghan Markle’s former pal Lizzie Cundy believes the Duchess of Sussex timed the release of the Archewell Foundation awards perfectly following claims she and Prince Harry had split. According to a report published in the Mirror, Prince Harry and Meghan have broken their cover following claims their marriage was on the rocks but old pal Lizzie Cundy believes she’s not fooling anybody.

Meghan, who told Oprah Winfrey in their 2021 interview that she felt rejected and isolated by some members of the royal family, has changed her attitude towards Harry’s family, an insider close to the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now,” the insider says.

The source says Meghan “just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the same vision for raising their children, according to the report. “They are very united when it comes to family values and how to raise their kids. They are both great parents,” the report says. “Their kids are their world.”

The couple’s “goal,” says a source, is for Prince Archie and Princess Lili to “have a normal life as much as possible.” The children enjoy a playful and creative upbringing, with several play areas on their property, including a climbing gym. They also have playdates with other kids, go to the beach with their parents, and attend school.

In recent weeks, reports emerged suggesting that the couple who married in 2018 were living separate lives, with Harry allegedly staying at home in Montecito, while Meghan enjoyed time in Los Angeles with her pals. Sources close to Harry and Meghan denied the rumours saying they were “literally made up”.

Lizzie, who befriended Meghan in 2013 believes this was timed perfectly. Speaking to the Mirror, the model said: “What a surprise, Meghan and Harry having a photoshoot together and patting themselves on the back for giving one of their Archewell awards to the youth. Of course, they are, let’s be honest – they’re not fooling anybody.

“They’ve reportedly been living very separate lives, Meghan has been unusually quiet for a very, very long time. She let her husband go to his own father’s Coronation on his own knowing that there was so much upset between him and his brother. They haven’t been seen together for months and now rumours are circulating and people are backtracking from their lives, they’re suddenly pictured looking happier than ever and doing good and giving awards to the youth.”

Hollywood distancing from Harry and Meghan

The likes of David and Victoria Beckham as well as George and Amal Clooney, who were once close to the Sussexes no longer are – while other Hollywood movers and makers are now in their inner circle. Two new women said to have grown close to Meghan recently are make-up brand guru Victoria Jackson and Montecito-based hairdresser Amanda Leone. Cosmetics tycoon Victoria and her husband Bill Guthy, who helped to launch make-up brands by Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Lopez, are neighbours of Harry and Meghan and Victoria is said to be advising Meghan on “so many levels”. According to the Mirror report, after being snubbed in the Emmy nominations, the pair are reportedly seeing their empire fall around them. An insider believes Prince William and Kate may be the reason. In fact, both Harry and Meghan are busy tracking down their Hollywood enemy who sabotaged them.

On the other hand, Hollywood A-Listers and other celebs in UK are distancing themselves from Harry and Meghan, a source told Heat Magazine: “Nobody wants to risk their standing in the UK by not being seen as team William and Kate.”

Celebrities and industry key players are recognising Meghan and Harry’s depleting popularity and are scared of being seen alongside them. In fact, the source said they are actively pitching William and Kate for new projects. Their efforts are reportedly being backed by King Charles himself. It is only part of the strategy of maintaining American ties and influence – in September, Will and Kate will appear in New York at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, further solidifying their influence.