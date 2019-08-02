Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw leaked both on YouTube and Tamilrockers hours before release

Hours before its release on 2 August, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, as well as on YouTube, according to a News18 report. The leaked copy of the film, the report adds, featured the watermark of the YouTube channel that uploaded the film throughout its running time.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their theatrical release. Despite several complaints, ban and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

A lot of attempts have been made to stop the menace of online piracy. However, websites like Tamilrockers operate with impunity. Earlier this year, members of the Film Federation of India (FFI) had also asked for the Cinematograph Act to be amended in February. The government, in its response, introduced a bill in Rajya Sabha to impose a strict penalty to combat piracy. Indian Express writes that the website keeps switching its domain extension to avoid being caught and can only be accessed through a proxy server.

Hobbs & Shaw joins a long list of Hollywood titles leaked by the website, which also leaked recently The Lion King, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Toy Story 4, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin, and Avengers: Endgame.

In the recent past, major big-budget films, including Judgementall Hai Kya, Kabir Singh, Bharat, India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy, De De Pyaar De, Student of the Year 2, Thugs of Hindostan, and Simmba were made available for illegally downloading and streaming.

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham. The duo are joined by Shaw's sister, a rogue MI6 agent Hattie played by Vanessa Kirby (The Crown). This time around, they have to combat the evil mercenary Brixton (who calls himself the Black Superman), played by Idris Elba.

