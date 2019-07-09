Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan to recreate 'Main Toh Raste Se' song for reboot of Govinda's film

David Dhawan is going to make a Coolie No 1 remake, featuring Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. They will be taking on the roles of Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan respectively. The remake will also feature a rehash of the popular song 'Main Toh Raste Se' , according to Mumbai Mirror.

Mirror further reports that the song will be recreated by composer Tanishk Bagchi, who has worked on similar songs like 'Poster Lagwa Do' from Luka Chuppi, 'Shehar Ki Ladki' from Khandaani Shafakhana, and 'Khadke Glassy' from Jabariya Jodi.

"It is an important song for our film, and it has heart. But times have changed so I am going to picturise it very differently with Varun and Sara," David tells Mirror, adding that the new song will not mess with the original. He says that the song will show the growing bond between the couple. David reveals that the original song was shot in Bangalore on a street where they had found a lot of bhel puri stalls.

With Coolie No 1, Varun will reunite with father David after the 2017 reboot Judwaa 2, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu.

Varun had previously said the film is not exactly a remake but an adaptation of the '90s comedy. "When we do something like this the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, it is an adaptation. But the title is the same," he had told Press Trust of India.

Coolie No 1 is expected to hit cinemas on 1 May, 2020. The film will go on the floors in Bangkok on 5 August.. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Films and Dhawan's production banner The One Entertainment.

