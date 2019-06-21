Khandaani Shafakhana trailer: Sonakshi Sinha campaigns to break stigma around sex in Indian society

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha's Khandaani Shafakhana was released on 21 June (Friday), produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of T-Series.

Sinha plays Baby Bedi, who inherits her dead uncle's (played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda) sex clinic. Though Baby is reluctant to run the clinic, she eventually realises that she is helping a lot of people. She takes it upon herself to spread the word about her uncle's methods of treatment and also to remove the stigma around talking about sex. When her efforts seem futile, she turns to pop star Gabru Attack (played by rapper Badshah) for help.

Talking about her character with DNA, Sinha had previously said, "I’m extremely happy to be part of a film, which is so close to the world around us. I will get to step into the shoes of a small-town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. It’s full of flavour, fun and emotions."

Khandaani Shafakhana, directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, will release on 26 July.

Watch the trailer here.



