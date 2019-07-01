Jabariya Jodi trailer: Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra's rom-com takes a quirky look at 'pakadwa vivah'

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's quirky comedy Jabariya Jodi has been dropped hours after the makers unveiled a new poster from the movie. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her Balaji Motion Pictures banner and Shailesh Singh's Karma Media Net, the flick has been directed by Prashant Singh.

The trailer begins with an introduction to the different kind of marriages that take place in Bihar. The himmatwalas (courageous) opt for arranged marriages, the kismatwalas (lucky blokes) have love marriages, and the dowry-demanding kind are forced into a jabariya wedding.

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

The film is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Parineeti, who last appeared in Kesari alongside Akshay Kumar, will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor, followed by Bhuj: The Pride of India, the Saina Nehwal biopic, and the Hindi remake of The Girl on the Train.

On the other hand, Sidharth will next appear in Marjaavaan alongside Ek Villain co-star Riteish Deshmukh and debutante Tara Sutaria, followed by Vikram Batra's biopic titled Shershaah.

Jabariya Jodi is scheduled to hit screens on 2 August.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 14:15:08 IST