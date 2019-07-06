Jabariya Jodi song Khadke Glassy: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra groove to rehash of Yo Yo Honey Singh track

After a quirky trailer, the makers of Jabariya Jodi, have released the film's first song titled 'Khadke Glassy.' The song features the film's lead pair — Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra —grooving to the beats of Tanishk Bagchi's composition.

The song is yet another addition to Bollywood's remix playlist. Sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie and Jyotica Tangri, the track is a revised version of the hit Punjabi song of the same name.

Set against a colourful Holi backdrop, the music video is vibrant and fun, with the lead pair matching steps to the stellar choreography of Bosco Martis.

Check out the song here:

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

The film marks second collaboration of both actors after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee. The romantic comedy also stars Aparshakti Khurrana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is slated to release on 2 August.

Watch the song here:



Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 11:42:02 IST