Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty to appear in remake of 'Sheher Ki Ladki' song in Khandaani Shafakhana

Joining the bandwagon of remakes and remixes is yet another popular 1990s song Sheher Ki Ladki. Actors Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty, who featured in the popular 1990s song have been roped in to make a special appearance in the recreated version of the song in Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film Khandaani Shafakhana. The remake version song will also feature Diana Penty and rapper Badshah.

While Tanishk Bagchi has recreated and rewritten the new song, Tulsi Kumar and Badshah have lent their voices to the remake version. Badshah has also written the rap portions of the remake.

Check out the teaser here:

A source quoted in a Bollywood Hungama report said, “The makers were quite keen on having the nostalgia element in the track and what better than having the original actors on whom the song was picturised on? Suniel sir and Raveena ma’am too are quite impressed with the idea. If all goes well, they will soon shoot for it.”

The original song was picturised on Suniel and Raveena in the 1996 film, Rakshak, which had Karisma Kapoor in the lead. Raveena made a cameo appearance in the film with the song.

Khandaani Shafakhana follows Sinha's character Baby Bedi, who inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. Though Baby is reluctant to run the clinic, she eventually realises that she is helping people and takes it upon herself to spread the word about her uncle's methods of treatment, thereby dispelling the stigma around sex. When her efforts seem futile, she turns to pop star Gabru Attack (played by Badshah) for help.

Apart from Sonakshi and Badshah, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Gautam Mehra and Annu Kapoor.

Khandaani Shafakhana, directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, will release on 26 July, facing a clash with Kangana Ranaut's Judgmentall Hai Kya.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 14:33:46 IST