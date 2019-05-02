Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's remake of Govinda's 1995 comedy to release on 1 May, 2020

Coolie No. 1 makers announced the release date of the film on Wednesday. The Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer is scheduled to release on 1 May, 2020, exactly a year after it was announced on Labour Day. Varun shared the news on social media.

Coolie No. 1 will be an adaptation of its 1995 original, which also had the same name. The film will be produced Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Films and David Dhawan.

As per reports in The Indian Express, Varun had earlier said that he was the most enthused to act in an adaptation of Coolie No. 1 mainly because he thought the original was extremely entertaining. "I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake."

Praising director David, Varun added that it was only his father who could completely understand the pulse of such "fun" films. Varun said that he wanted to bring family entertainment back on the silver screen with such films. This is the reason even David came on board the project, said Varun. The director has reportedly changed several things in the adapted version which challenge David's brand of film-making as well.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 10:02:10 IST

