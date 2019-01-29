Luka Chuppi song 'Poster Lagwa Do' has Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon groove to reprised version of '90s chartbuster

The first song from Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's upcoming romantic comedy Luka Chuppi released on 29 January. 'Poster Lagwa Do' is a reprised version of '90s chartbuster 'Yeh Khabar Chhapva Do'. The song, recreated and penned by White Noise Studios, was shared by Aaryan via his official Twitter handle.

While the original Dilip Sen and and Sameer Sen composition was sung by Lalit Sen and Shweta Shetty, the vocals for the rehashed version have been provided by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma.

The song has been picturised on the lead pair, who are later joined by Vinay Pathak, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi. It was previously reported that Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the dance sequences.

Akshay Kumar had joined the lead pair to shake a leg on 'Poster Lagwa Do' before its release. The video was shared by Sanon on Instagram.



Luka Chuppi is primarily based in Mathura, with Aaryan playing a reporter. His character is the quintessential good boy whom every girl would want take home. Kriti, on the other hand, plays a local girl who had gone to Delhi for her studies only to return to her hometown.

Directed bu Laxman Utekar, Luka Chuppi will release on 1 March.

