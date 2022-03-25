Radio Ukrajina: Here’s how a Prague radio station is helping Ukrainian refugees

While neighbouring countries have opened their arms to Ukrainians fleeing the horrors of war, there is a new radio channel transmitting news updates, music, fairy tales for children to lift their spirits

According to the latest numbers from the United Nations, the one month of war has left more than half of Ukraine’s children displaced.

Almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population – more than 10 million people – have been forced from their homes. Some 3.7 million refugees have been forced to flee the country, making this the fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Second World War, the UNHCR has said.

In such dire circumstances, what is this radio station broadcasting soothing sounds to Ukrainians, let’s take a look:

Radio Ukrajina

This week a new radio station in the capital city of Prague in Czech Republic has started broadcasting news, tips for refugees, music and fairy tales for children, as well as spiritual comfort passed on by Ukrainian churches.

Radio Ukrajina, as it is being called, broadcasts in Ukrainian to be comprehensible to those arriving in the city from the war-torn country.

Run by the Media Bohemia group comprising several radio stations, it broadcasts from an office building in central Prague via a mobile app and on the internet.

"It's a solidarity radio," said on-air manager Natalia Churikova, who spent 27 years working for the Prague-based, US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"We are targeting Ukrainian war refugees who have moved here and trying to give them information they need to start a new life here before they can go back home, which we hope will eventually happen," she told AFP.

The Czech Republic has received more than 3,00,000 refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

The radio’s on-air manager Churikova said that Radio Ukrajina's chief goal was to help the refugees feel more at home in the foreign country.

"Czech people help a lot, but when... someone talks to you in Ukrainian and plays you a Ukrainian song, it will make your heart feel warm," she said.

Churikova said she saw the radio, which launched Tuesday, as a medium taking listeners by the hand and accompanying them all day long.

"No other medium will create this mood, encourage you, make you think, and entertain you at the same time," she said outside the small studio with tables for two presenters and a Ukrainian flag on the wall.

"The mood is really nice here, and we're trying to pass it on to the people who have experienced terrible things and now they need to calm down and start a new life."

Not just radio to lift Ukrainian spirits

Since the refugees started flowing in, the public Czech Television has been broadcasting its evening news in a Ukrainian version, while Czech Radio transmits live broadcasts by Ukraine's public radio channel.

Earlier this month, reports of a “cellar violinist” surfaced who would play a gentle tune to lift the spirits of those hiding in bunkers in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

The musician, Vera Lytovchenko, has become an internet icon of resilience as images of the concert violinist playing in the basement bomb shelter have inspired an international audience via social media.

In another such incident, Ukraine’s navy band played ‘Don’t worry, be happy’ in front of Odessa’s ballet and opera theatre.

In a video shared on Twitter, five members of the band can be seen playing the 80s hit by US singer Bobby McFerrin.

A non-profit group The Dream Doctors Project took it upon themselves to bring back a few smiles to the refugees coming into Moldova.

Dressed as clowns, the members of The Dream Doctors Project play pranks and act as a clown to make people smile and release some of the stress they have been carrying along with their luggage.

I never thought I'd say this, but the world needs more clowns. Here are some highlights of what I shot with the @dreamdoctorsil as Ukrainian refugees crossed the border into Moldova. pic.twitter.com/hws5fsCIEN — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 12, 2022

