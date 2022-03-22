Amelia Anisovych sang her country’s national anthem in front of thousands of people at the Atlas Arena in Lodz

A seven-year-old girl who went viral on the internet earlier this month for her musical performance inside a bomb shelter in Ukraine sang her country's national anthem at a concert in Poland recently. The video of her soulful rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem has enthralled internet users globally.

On 6 March, while hiding inside a bomb shelter in Kyiv, young Amelia Anisovych sang Let it Go from the movie Frozen to raise the spirit of her frightened compatriots sheltered there with her. The video of her performance had left many social media users teary-eyed.

Recently, Anisovych sang her country’s national anthem in front of thousands at the Atlas Arena in Lodz. The young girl wore traditional Ukrainian clothes for her performance and sang the Ukrainian national anthem as part of a charity concert "Together With Ukraine".

Audiences gave the seven-year-old a standing ovation for her melodious performance, as seen in a video of the concert.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on 21 March, the 1.14-minute video clip has garnered over 3.9 million views and 12,000 likes. Not only that, more than 2,400 Twitter users have retweeted the clip to show solidarity with Ukraine. Many people called the young girl a "gentle, pure little spirit" for her heart-touching performance.

As tears are falling I say thank you so much for posting this! Surely the most beautiful rendition of the "Ukranian National Anthem" I have heard thus far! Such a gentle, pure little spirit!! 😊💙💛🇺🇦 — 🇺🇸Betsy Dee Adamus🇺🇦 (@BetsyAdamus) March 21, 2022

Others praised her courage to perform before a huge crowd after enduring so much violent upheaval in the recent weeks.

What a brave little girl. After the violent upheaval of her life and home, she has the courage to stand in front of a large crowd and sing. Just a tiny little angel pouring her heart and soul into the Ukrainian anthem. I couldn't be more proud of her if she was my own child. — Christy Birling 🇺🇦 Peace for Ukraine (@BirlingChristy) March 21, 2022

Some users even prayed for divine intervention so that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could end.

I just prayed to God please intervene and help the Ukrainian people! I can’t stop the tears! — Edna T Davis (@EdnaTurnerDavis) March 21, 2022



According to CBS News, the charity event that Anisovych participated in raised over $380,000 to support Polish Humanitarian Action (PAH), an organisation providing aid to Ukrainians who have been displaced by the Russian invasion.

This is the second time within a month that the young girl has gone viral for her soulful singing. Anisovych's earlier performance of Let It Go had even caught the eye of the song's original singer Idina Menzel, who has re-shared the viral video.

We see you. We really, really see you. 💙💛 https://t.co/Vhln1MjXpX — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) March 7, 2022



The seven-year-old later fled to Poland and is now living with her brother and grandmother, while her parents remain in Kyiv, as mentioned in a report by CBS News.

According to reports, over three million people have been forced to flee Ukraine as a result of the ongoing war, with the majority of people seeking asylum in neighbouring European nations. According to UNICEF, half of the asylum seekers are minors, and some of them even had to travel alone as their parents stayed back to defend their country against Russian troops.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.