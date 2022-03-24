One month of Russia-Ukraine war: Lives upended, destruction everywhere and faded hopes

9/9

Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. From Lviv, most refugees have gone to nearby Poland, but others have taken refuge in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and elsewhere. Unlike the cities that have been under continual attack, Lviv has largely been able to carry on as usual, even offering its internally displaced visitors a break from the violence with free tours to introduce them to the city's rich culture. AP