One month of Russia-Ukraine war: Lives upended, destruction everywhere and faded hopes
On 24 February, Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in Ukraine. Since then, missiles have struck targets, tanks and soldiers have streamed across the border. The United Nations says more than 10 million people have been displaced by the conflict while casualty figures are unknown
Russia invaded Ukraine exactly one month ago. In the four weeks, Russian military forces have attacked villages, suburbs, and cities. Thousands of soldiers have been killed so far, and the United Nations has reported that 977 civilian deaths have been recorded, but warns that they believe “the actual figures are considerably higher.” The face of Ukraine has changed forever. AP
Across the country, the war has taken a terrible toll on civilians. Many Ukrainians now live underground, in bomb shelters and subway stations; others receive military training to help defend their country. Thousands of people have fled across the Irpin River, on the outskirts of Kyiv. The United Nations now estimates more than 3.5 million people have left the country. AP
Mariupol, a key port city on the Azov Sea, was quickly besieged by Russian forces. People struggled with no electricity or running water. Russian bombardments grew ever more fierce. Hospitals became scenes of anguish as doctors worked feverishly to save a steady tide of men, women and children wounded in the incessant shelling. Many times, their injuries were just too grievous. AP
People examine the damage after the shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, on 21 March 2022. Eight people were killed in the attack. AP
A Ukrainian police officer runs while holding a child as the artillery echoes nearby, while fleeing Irpin on the outskirts of Kyiv. AP
A woman walks outside a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP
A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)
Dead bodies are put into a mass grave on the outskirts of Mariupol. AP
Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine. From Lviv, most refugees have gone to nearby Poland, but others have taken refuge in Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and elsewhere. Unlike the cities that have been under continual attack, Lviv has largely been able to carry on as usual, even offering its internally displaced visitors a break from the violence with free tours to introduce them to the city's rich culture. AP