Ukrainian girl plays violin inside bomb shelter, viral video leaves internet emotional

The conflict with Russia has caused significant upheaval in the lives of the Ukrainian people. They have been living in bomb shelters and under bridges to protect themselves from Russian bombardments. Many people have fled the country as a result of the attacks and fear of losing their lives. In the midst of their anguish, a heartwarming video of a girl playing violin inside one of these bomb shelters has gone viral.

The Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) tweeted a video of the girl playing violin for a group of refugees who had sought shelter in the same bomb shelter. She performs Nich yaka misiachna by Mykola Lysenko, which means 'What a moonlit night'.

Check out the video here:

In the bomb shelter, a girl plays a Ukrainian song composed by Mykola Lysenko “Nich yaka misiachna / What a moonlit night” pic.twitter.com/mLGTpORtPo — MFA of Ukraine (@MFA_Ukraine) March 7, 2022

As soon as the video was shared, it drew attention of many Twitter users who were moved after watching it. The video has garnered tons of views and reactions on the internet. According to The Guardian, the girl named Vera Lytovchenko is a violinist as well as a teacher who was performing for other Kharkiv residents. Ukraine's MFA advisor, Liubov Tsybulska wrote in a tweet that this is what they do when Russians attack from the sky.

What we do in bomb shelters when they bomb us from the sky pic.twitter.com/SzielSRxIj — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) March 6, 2022

In one of the comments, a Twitter user described the video as "hauntingly beautiful".

Hauntingly beautiful — chai (@chaicornwall) March 7, 2022

Images and videos of Russian attacks and the aftermath on Ukraine have been surfacing on the internet ever since the Russian invasion began on 24 February. People from all over the world have been writing words of strength and hope on social media; even this video has many such comments. Have a look at some of them:

Stay strong brave Ukrainians — William Roberts (@WilliamBAADLDN) March 7, 2022

When this war is over, this, alongside images of the wedding and alike, will forever stand as a mark of your heroism, bravery and exceptional win against darkness. — Jesper Ravn (@JsprRavn) March 7, 2022

Today marks the 13th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and according to a report by the Associated Press, Russian troops have made significant advances in southern Ukraine, while Kyiv, the capital, has been heavily guarded by Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers.

