Watch: Ukraine military band plays 'Don't Worry Be Happy' in Odessa, Bobby McFerrin shares video

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis continues, a video of a Ukrainian military band performing Bobby McFerrin's classic hit song Don't Worry, Be Happy has taken the internet by storm.

In this viral video, the band can be seen standing in front of a sandbag barricade near the famous Opera and Ballet Theatre in central Odessa. The video depicts five members of the band, all dressed in military garb, playing the song on instruments like the tuba and trumpet, while bravely standing on the streets of the war-torn country.

Bobby McFerrin, the singer of the hit Don't Worry Be Happy, posted the video on his own YouTube channel.

Have a look at the video right here:



The video is also being shared on social media platforms where several people have showered praise on the Ukrainian band. Some individuals wrote that the country was "setting new standards for bravery and positivity" through videos like this.

Ukraine 🇺🇦 is setting new standards for bravery and positivity. — Lehrer Lutz 🇺🇦 (@lehrerlutz) March 8, 2022

One user remarked, “The irrepressible Ukrainian sense of humour, you've just got to love these people!“

Slava Ukraini! 🇺🇦 — 🇬🇧 Just Steve 🇺🇦 (@tankslappa) March 8, 2022

Hailing the performance, some users commented that the act of resistance by the band is a message to people to keep their spirits up despite the horrors of war.

Brave people! An act of resistance telling people to keep their spirits up despite the horrors of war. — Слава Україні! 🇺🇦 (@fortisradix) March 9, 2022

Some people even wished that they had a fraction of the resilience displayed by the band.

I usually can't stand this song. This performance puts it in a whole new light. Amazing people. Wish I had an ounce of their resilience. 💔 #IStandWithUkraine #StopRussia #WarCrimes — Deborah Fowler (@CoachLightbulb) March 9, 2022



This is not the first video of a musical performance in the war-hit country that has moved social media users. Recently, the video of a Ukrainian girl playing the violin in a bomb shelter went viral on the internet.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has wreaked havoc on the European nation as over two million civilians, mostly women and children, have fled the country since the war began on 24 February.

Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for the expansion of humanitarian corridors. Zelenskyy has also continued calls for a no-fly zone over the country.

