tech2 News Staff

It was known for some time that Apple was going to discontinue its 18-year-old relic iTunes and at the WWDC 2019 Developer conference, the company made it official. Instead of iTunes, Apple has broken down the original service into three separate macOS apps: Podcasts, TV and Music.

For quite some time, iTunes, which was one of Apple's most prized and signature product, was a one-stop place for you to sync your iPods, iPads and iPhones to Mac and Windows devices and also purchase music and video content. However, the service has felt quite neglected over the past few years, especially with the mainstreaming of streaming apps. So it was but obvious that Apple would discontinue it. This has already happened on iOS devices, wherein the separate Podcasts app has been present for some time now.

macOS will be getting the Podcast app along with TV and Music with the new macOS 10.15 update. As per what Apple demonstrated on stage, the new apps look quite colourful and clean, as compared to the bloat nightmare on iTunes. The names of the apps are self-explanatory.

Music is just rebranded Apple Music, TV will have the Apple TV Plus service and Podcasts is for a dedicated Podcast listening experience.

Apple has said that it will be introducing a machine learning feature that will be indexing shows so that people can search for content more easily. The TV apps will support 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Also for those who used to sync their iOS devices using iTunes will no longer see an app pop up to do so. They will be synced through the sidebar in Finder.

