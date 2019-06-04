Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

RIP iTunes: Apple kills its media service; breaks it into Podcasts, Music and TV apps

iTunes has felt quite neglected over the past few years and it was but obvious that Apple would discontinue it.

tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2019 09:59:32 IST

It was known for some time that Apple was going to discontinue its 18-year-old relic iTunes and at the WWDC 2019 Developer conference, the company made it official. Instead of iTunes, Apple has broken down the original service into three separate macOS apps: Podcasts, TV and Music.

RIP iTunes: Apple kills its media service; breaks it into Podcasts, Music and TV apps

iTunes.

For quite some time, iTunes, which was one of Apple's most prized and signature product, was a one-stop place for you to sync your iPods, iPads and iPhones to Mac and Windows devices and also purchase music and video content. However, the service has felt quite neglected over the past few years, especially with the mainstreaming of streaming apps. So it was but obvious that Apple would discontinue it. This has already happened on iOS devices, wherein the separate Podcasts app has been present for some time now.

macOS will be getting the Podcast app along with TV and Music with the new macOS 10.15 update. As per what Apple demonstrated on stage, the new apps look quite colourful and clean, as compared to the bloat nightmare on iTunes. The names of the apps are self-explanatory.

Music is just rebranded Apple Music, TV will have the Apple TV Plus service and Podcasts is for a dedicated Podcast listening experience.

Apple has said that it will be introducing a machine learning feature that will be indexing shows so that people can search for content more easily. The TV apps will support 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Also for those who used to sync their iOS devices using iTunes will no longer see an app pop up to do so. They will be synced through the sidebar in Finder.

The other major takeaways from the WWDC 2019 keynote:

Apple announces a new redesigned Mac Pro at a starting price of $5,999

Apple's new Pro Display XDR display has a separate pro stand priced at $999

WWDC 2019: Apple introduces iPadOS for iPads with multi-tasking, new home screen and more

WWDC 2019: Apple iOS 13 brings Dark Mode, smarter Siri and performance upgrades

Apple's new 'Sign in with Apple' privacy feature to rival Facebook, Google's web logins

Apple introduces web login, stresses privacy in a challenge to Google and Facebook

WWDC 2019: Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support is coming to Apple TV

Apple WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, MacOS Catalina, iPadOS, Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR announced

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

WWDC 2019

Apple WWDC 2019 to kick off at 10:30 pm IST: How to watch the conference LIVE

Jun 03, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019 to kick off at 10:30 pm IST: How to watch the conference LIVE
Apple could decide to retire iTunes altogether at this year's edition of WWDC: Report

Apple

Apple could decide to retire iTunes altogether at this year's edition of WWDC: Report

Jun 01, 2019
Apple's most important task at WWDC 2019 will be to make its PC direction clear

Mac vs PC

Apple's most important task at WWDC 2019 will be to make its PC direction clear

May 31, 2019
WWDC 2019: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15, Marzipan, and everything else to expect from Apple

WWDC

WWDC 2019: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15, Marzipan, and everything else to expect from Apple

Jun 02, 2019
WWDC 2019: Apple introduces iPadOS for iPads with multitasking, new home screen and more

iPadOS

WWDC 2019: Apple introduces iPadOS for iPads with multitasking, new home screen and more

Jun 04, 2019
Screenshots of Dark Mode on iOS 13 leaked ahead of official unveiling at WWDC

Apple

Screenshots of Dark Mode on iOS 13 leaked ahead of official unveiling at WWDC

May 29, 2019

science

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it, and when will it end?

Heatwave

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it, and when will it end?

Jun 04, 2019
High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019