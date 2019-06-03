Monday, June 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support is coming to Apple TV: WWDC 2019

Apple TV is getting a major UI overhaul and multi-user support, not to mention game controllers.

tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2019 22:56:17 IST

The Apple TV is getting a major overhaul this fall. The update to tvOS brings a whole new UI, Apple Music, support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers and a whole lot more besides.

UI overhaul

The new tvOS homescreen will now feature full screen previews of TV shows and movies, putting the focus front and centre on content. More important than this, however, is the fact that Apple TV now supports multi-user login! Your entire family can now be signed in via different logins, much like they are on Netflix, and they can enjoy personalised content and playlists.

Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controller support is coming to Apple TV: WWDC 2019

tvOS is getting a massive UI overhaul and multi-user support.

Apple Music is coming to tvOS

Yet another update is bringing Apple Music to tvOS. The on-demand music streaming service will be coming this fall with a TV-friendly UI and, if you're into karaoke or just like following lyrics, the latter will now play in sync with your music on whatever size TV you're watching the content on.

Apple Arcade, now with Xbox and PlayStation controller support

By far the most interesting, and possibly important update to tvOS comes in the form of native support for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 controllers on Apple TV. This is huge for gamers because this now means that developers can design more serious, controller-friendly games for tvOS that fully take advantage of the horsepower on offer on the device. This brings Apple TV one step closer to being accepted as a legitimate game platform, by gamers and developers alike.

Screensavers: We're going under

Lastly, a rather minor, but visually pleasing update nevertheless, involves screensavers. The updated tvOS will feature high-resolution 4K screensavers showing underwater footage.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Apple

Apple could decide to retire iTunes altogether at this year's edition of WWDC: Report

Jun 01, 2019
Apple could decide to retire iTunes altogether at this year's edition of WWDC: Report
Apple WWDC 2019 LIVE Updates: System-wide Dark Mode is officially coming to iOS 13

Apple

Apple WWDC 2019 LIVE Updates: System-wide Dark Mode is officially coming to iOS 13

Jun 03, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019 to kick off at 10:30 pm IST: How to watch the conference LIVE

WWDC 2019

Apple WWDC 2019 to kick off at 10:30 pm IST: How to watch the conference LIVE

Jun 03, 2019
WWDC 2019: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15, Marzipan, and everything else to expect from Apple

WWDC

WWDC 2019: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15, Marzipan, and everything else to expect from Apple

Jun 02, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June

WWDC

Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June

May 23, 2019
Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

Apple

Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

May 24, 2019

science

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019