Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WWDC 2019: Apple introduces iPadOS for iPads with multitasking, new home screen and more

With the new iPadOS, Apple has tweaked the existing iOS platform to suit the needs of iPad users.

tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2019 08:11:18 IST

At its annual developer conference called WWDC, Cupertino giant Apple announced several new software upgrades to its lineup of products. Amongst them was the very first OS for its iPad and as you can guess Apple has called it the iPadOS.

WWDC 2019: Apple introduces iPadOS for iPads with multitasking, new home screen and more

iPadOS.

Earlier iPads used to come with iOS which just made them a larger screened iPhone. With the new iPadOS, Apple has tweaked the existing iOS platform to suit the needs of iPad users. This includes multitasking features, including a split-screen feature, / Slide Over and multitasking improvements, and also changes to the dock.

Multi-tasking iPadOS.

Multi-tasking iPadOS.

The home screen of the iPad, apart from containing all the apps, now also has a widget section as well which were earlier found in the Notification centre. New gestures have been added to iPadOS to slide between multiple apps, and drag and drop apps side by side. Also, Apple has improved its copy and paste feature on iPadOS, wherein now you can use three fingers to pinch to copy and a three-finger spread to paste.

iPadOS Fonts.

iPadOS Fonts.

Apart from that iPadOS will also come with a new and improved Files app. It will come with a column viewfinder like macOS, and there’s also happens to be an information pane which basically allows you to make small modifications on files. SD cards and USB devices will be supported in the Files app, which takes it one step closer to represent more features of macOS.

Apple Pencil for iPadOS.

Apple Pencil for iPadOS.

In terms of the browsing experience on the iPadOS, Apple has introduced the desktop-class Safari browser which has a real download manager. And yeah, the iPadOS will have the system-wide dark mode brought in iOS 13.

Not forgetting about the Apple Pencil, Apple has improved the latency of the Pencil from 20ms to 9ms. Also if you drag the Pencil from the corner of an iPad, it will grab a screenshot for you to immediately start working on it.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

WWDC 2019

Apple WWDC 2019 to kick off at 10:30 pm IST: How to watch the conference LIVE

Jun 03, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019 to kick off at 10:30 pm IST: How to watch the conference LIVE
Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June

WWDC

Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June

May 23, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, macOS Catalina, Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR announced

Apple

Apple WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, macOS Catalina, Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR announced

Jun 03, 2019
Apple's most important task at WWDC 2019 will be to make its PC direction clear

Mac vs PC

Apple's most important task at WWDC 2019 will be to make its PC direction clear

May 31, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 brings Dark Mode, a smarter Siri and performance upgrades

iOS 13

Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 brings Dark Mode, a smarter Siri and performance upgrades

Jun 04, 2019
Apple announces a newly redesigned Mac Pro at a starting price of $5,999

Apple

Apple announces a newly redesigned Mac Pro at a starting price of $5,999

Jun 04, 2019

science

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019
Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Lunar Flashes

Strange flashes of light on the Moon’s surface to be studied in AI telescope project

Jun 03, 2019