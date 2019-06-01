Saturday, June 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple could decide to retire iTunes altogether at this year's edition of WWDC: Report

Apple's iPhone and iPad users currently use iTunes to manage backups and stored data.

tech2 News StaffJun 01, 2019 12:35:33 IST

Apple could likely pull the plug on iTunes, a service that has was introduced by Steve Job back in January 2001 and has existed on every version of macOS ever since.

According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could be retiring its iconic music software next week at WWDC.

The report which arrives just three days ahead of Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote gives some key details on the Cupertino-based company's plan to bring the apps we use on iPhones like Apple Music, Apple TV and Podcasts to macOS - codenamed Project Marzipan.

Apple could decide to retire iTunes altogether at this years edition of WWDC: Report

Representational Image

This could work out to be problematic, as iPhone, iPad users currently use iTunes to manage backups and stored data but, according to Bloomberg's report, that could all be moved to the new Apple Music app.

The idea of having three apps to share the workload of iTunes, could turn out a difficult move for Apple, but if well thought out, it could work.

(Also Read: WWDC 2019: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15, Marzipan and everything else to expect from Apple)

What the report does not mention though is how long the migration from iTunes to Apple Music would take, i.e., the question of if it will happen immediately or if Apple will draw it out for months.

While we'll still need specifics from Apple as to how the transition would work, it seems like an easy job porting your music library over to Apple Music and all your movies and shows to the Apple TV app.

What will also be interesting to see is how Apple deals with replacing iTunes on third-party platforms. Whether the company will release new Apple Music, TV apps for Windows to replace the classic iTunes app remains unknown.

Well, we'll get the full details of what's Apple's plans are around iTunes at the WWDC 2019 keynote soon.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?


also see

Apple

Screenshots of Dark Mode on iOS 13 leaked ahead of official unveiling at WWDC

May 29, 2019
Screenshots of Dark Mode on iOS 13 leaked ahead of official unveiling at WWDC
WWDC 2019: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15, Marzipan, and everything else to expect from Apple

WWDC

WWDC 2019: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15, Marzipan, and everything else to expect from Apple

May 31, 2019
Apple's most important task at WWDC 2019 will be to make its PC direction clear

Mac vs PC

Apple's most important task at WWDC 2019 will be to make its PC direction clear

May 31, 2019
Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

Apple

Apple has reportedly registered 11 new iPhone models in several Eurasian countries

May 24, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June

WWDC

Apple WWDC 2019 keynote invite is out: Here's what to expect from the event on 3 June

May 23, 2019
TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

TikTok

TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

May 21, 2019

science

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

Vaping

The smoker's guide to why vaping is the first step in the road to quitting cigarettes

May 31, 2019
Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

UN-Women

Indian-origin diplomat Anita Bhatia appointed as Deputy Exec Director for UN-Women

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Beating the habit is a tough, necessary step towards healthier living

May 31, 2019
World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

No-Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day: Smoking affects women and men differently — here's how

May 31, 2019