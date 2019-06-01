tech2 News Staff

Apple could likely pull the plug on iTunes, a service that has was introduced by Steve Job back in January 2001 and has existed on every version of macOS ever since.

According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple could be retiring its iconic music software next week at WWDC.

The report which arrives just three days ahead of Apple's WWDC 2019 keynote gives some key details on the Cupertino-based company's plan to bring the apps we use on iPhones like Apple Music, Apple TV and Podcasts to macOS - codenamed Project Marzipan.

This could work out to be problematic, as iPhone, iPad users currently use iTunes to manage backups and stored data but, according to Bloomberg's report, that could all be moved to the new Apple Music app.

The idea of having three apps to share the workload of iTunes, could turn out a difficult move for Apple, but if well thought out, it could work.

(Also Read: WWDC 2019: iOS 13, MacOS 10.15, Marzipan and everything else to expect from Apple)

What the report does not mention though is how long the migration from iTunes to Apple Music would take, i.e., the question of if it will happen immediately or if Apple will draw it out for months.

While we'll still need specifics from Apple as to how the transition would work, it seems like an easy job porting your music library over to Apple Music and all your movies and shows to the Apple TV app.

What will also be interesting to see is how Apple deals with replacing iTunes on third-party platforms. Whether the company will release new Apple Music, TV apps for Windows to replace the classic iTunes app remains unknown.

Well, we'll get the full details of what's Apple's plans are around iTunes at the WWDC 2019 keynote soon.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.